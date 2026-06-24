20th Air Support Operations Squadron Changes Command

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U.S. Air Force Col. David Anderson, 18th Air Support Operations Group (ASOG) commander, salutes Maj. Christopher Cadieux, 20th Air Support Operations Squadron (ASOS) commander during a change of command ceremony at Fort Drum, New York, June 12, 2026. The ceremony marked the transition of leadership for the 20th Air Support Operations Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Bre Lewis)