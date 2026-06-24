20th Air Support Operations Squadron Changes Command

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Jennifer Lively-Pagliuca, 20th Air Support Operations Squadron licensed clinical social worker (LCSW), performs the National Anthem during a change of command ceremony at Fort Drum, New York, June 12, 2026. The ceremony marked the transition of leadership for the 20th Air Support Operations Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Bre Lewis)