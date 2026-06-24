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    Barstow Police Department officers and MCLB Barstow Special Response Team members conduct hostage response training [Image 6 of 7]

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    Barstow Police Department officers and MCLB Barstow Special Response Team members conduct hostage response training

    BARSTOW, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Leo Ritualo 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Barstow Police Department officers and MCLB Barstow Special Response Team members conduct hostage response training at the Shoot House training facility aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) - Barstow, California on June 26th. The joint exercise strengthened the Special Response Team’s coordination, communication, and tactical readiness to prepare personnel for high-risk emergency situations.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 14:18
    Photo ID: 9780781
    VIRIN: 260626-D-FY153-6450
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 8.71 MB
    Location: BARSTOW, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Barstow Police Department officers and MCLB Barstow Special Response Team members conduct hostage response training [Image 7 of 7], by Leo Ritualo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Barstow Police Department officers and MCLB Barstow Special Response Team members conduct hostage response training
    Barstow Police Department officers and MCLB Barstow Special Response Team members conduct hostage response training
    Barstow Police Department officers and MCLB Barstow Special Response Team members conduct hostage response training
    Barstow Police Department officers and MCLB Barstow Special Response Team members conduct hostage response training
    Barstow Police Department officers and MCLB Barstow Special Response Team members conduct hostage response training
    Barstow Police Department officers and MCLB Barstow Special Response Team members conduct hostage response training
    Barstow Police Department officers and MCLB Barstow Special Response Team members conduct hostage response training

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