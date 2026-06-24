Barstow Police Department officers and MCLB Barstow Special Response Team members conduct hostage response training at the Shoot House training facility aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) - Barstow, California on June 26th. The joint exercise strengthened the Special Response Team’s coordination, communication, and tactical readiness to prepare personnel for high-risk emergency situations.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 14:18
|Photo ID:
|9780764
|VIRIN:
|260626-D-FY153-1566
|Resolution:
|6960x4640
|Size:
|14.59 MB
|Location:
|BARSTOW, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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