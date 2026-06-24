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Barstow Police Department officers and MCLB Barstow Special Response Team members conduct hostage response training at the Shoot House training facility aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) - Barstow, California on June 26th. The joint exercise strengthened the Special Response Team’s coordination, communication, and tactical readiness to prepare personnel for high-risk emergency situations.