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    Keyport hosts DSEND First-Ever Open Water Evaluation [Image 6 of 6]

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    Keyport hosts DSEND First-Ever Open Water Evaluation

    KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Photo by Scott Pittman 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport

    Navy Divers from Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport, raise Navy Diver 2nd Class Giovanni Casteñeda, in a Deep Sea Expeditionary with No Decompression (DSEND) system, out of the water during a training exercise at NUWC Keyport on June 9th. This open water evaluation is the first test of the DSEND system outside of a pool environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Scott Pittman/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 12:37
    Photo ID: 9780447
    VIRIN: 260609-N-FI736-1266
    Resolution: 5323x4258
    Size: 4.48 MB
    Location: KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Keyport hosts DSEND First-Ever Open Water Evaluation [Image 6 of 6], by Scott Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Keyport hosts DSEND First-Ever Open Water Evaluation
    Keyport hosts DSEND First-Ever Open Water Evaluation
    Keyport hosts DSEND First-Ever Open Water Evaluation
    Keyport hosts DSEND First-Ever Open Water Evaluation
    Keyport hosts DSEND First-Ever Open Water Evaluation
    Keyport hosts DSEND First-Ever Open Water Evaluation

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