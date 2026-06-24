Navy Divers from Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport, lower Navy Diver 2nd Class Giovanni Casteñeda, in a Deep Sea Expeditionary with No Decompression (DSEND) system, into the water during a training exercise at NUWC Keyport on June 9th. This open water evaluation is the first test of the DSEND system outside of a pool environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Scott Pittman/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 12:37
|Photo ID:
|9780437
|VIRIN:
|260609-N-FI736-1098
|Resolution:
|6272x4480
|Size:
|3.43 MB
|Location:
|KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Keyport hosts DSEND First-Ever Open Water Evaluation [Image 6 of 6], by Scott Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Keyport hosts DSEND First-Ever Open Water Evaluation
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