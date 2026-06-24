Keyport hosts DSEND First-Ever Open Water Evaluation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Navy Divers from Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport, lower Navy Diver 2nd Class Giovanni Casteñeda, in a Deep Sea Expeditionary with No Decompression (DSEND) system, into the water during a training exercise at NUWC Keyport on June 9th. This open water evaluation is the first test of the DSEND system outside of a pool environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Scott Pittman/Released)