Navy Diver 2nd Class Giovanni Casteñeda prepares to enter a Deep Sea Expeditionary with No Decompression (DSEND) system during an exercise at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport, on June 9th. This open water evaluation is the first test of the DSEND system outside of a pool environtment. (U.S. Navy photo by Scott Pittman/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 12:37
|Photo ID:
|9780432
|VIRIN:
|260609-N-FI736-1010
|Resolution:
|5125x4100
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Keyport hosts DSEND First-Ever Open Water Evaluation [Image 6 of 6], by Scott Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Keyport hosts DSEND First-Ever Open Water Evaluation
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