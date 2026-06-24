Keyport hosts DSEND First-Ever Open Water Evaluation

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Navy Diver 2nd Class Giovanni Casteñeda prepares to enter a Deep Sea Expeditionary with No Decompression (DSEND) system during an exercise at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport, on June 9th. This open water evaluation is the first test of the DSEND system outside of a pool environtment. (U.S. Navy photo by Scott Pittman/Released)