Spc. Ellsworth rakes trash from the bed of a truck into a dumpster during a cleanup event at the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area, June 27, 2026. The Idaho National Guard partnered with local volunteers organized through the 208Cleanup Facebook group to remove garbage from roughly 20,000 acres of public land in the Idaho high desert west of the Treasure Valley. The cleanup effort targeted household trash, old tires, and other debris left behind by area users. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Rusty Rehl)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 11:04
|Photo ID:
|9780180
|VIRIN:
|260627-O-IB272-1864
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|3.79 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guardsmen, Volunteers Clean Up Birds of Prey National Conservation Area [Image 7 of 7], by Rusty Rehl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.