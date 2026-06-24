Guardsmen, Volunteers Clean Up Birds of Prey National Conservation Area

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spc. Ellsworth throws trash into a dumpster during a cleanup event at the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area, June 27, 2026. The Idaho National Guard partnered with local volunteers organized through the 208Cleanup Facebook group to remove garbage from roughly 20,000 acres of public land in the Idaho high desert west of the Treasure Valley. The cleanup effort targeted household trash, old tires, and other debris left behind by area users. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Rusty Rehl)