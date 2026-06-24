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    Guardsmen, Volunteers Clean Up Birds of Prey National Conservation Area [Image 3 of 7]

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    Guardsmen, Volunteers Clean Up Birds of Prey National Conservation Area

    UNITED STATES

    06.27.2026

    Photo by Rusty Rehl 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Idaho National Guard

    Idaho National Guardsmen throw trash into a dumpster during a cleanup event at the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area, June 27, 2026. The Idaho National Guard partnered with local volunteers organized through the 208Cleanup Facebook group to remove garbage from roughly 20,000 acres of public land in the Idaho high desert west of the Treasure Valley. The cleanup effort targeted household trash, old tires, and other debris left behind by area users. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Rusty Rehl)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 11:04
    Photo ID: 9780177
    VIRIN: 260627-O-IB272-4779
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 4.69 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Guardsmen, Volunteers Clean Up Birds of Prey National Conservation Area [Image 7 of 7], by Rusty Rehl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Guardsmen, Volunteers Clean Up Birds of Prey National Conservation Area
    Guardsmen, Volunteers Clean Up Birds of Prey National Conservation Area
    Guardsmen, Volunteers Clean Up Birds of Prey National Conservation Area
    Guardsmen, Volunteers Clean Up Birds of Prey National Conservation Area
    Guardsmen, Volunteers Clean Up Birds of Prey National Conservation Area
    Guardsmen, Volunteers Clean Up Birds of Prey National Conservation Area
    Guardsmen, Volunteers Clean Up Birds of Prey National Conservation Area

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