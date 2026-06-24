1-109th IN LFX

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U.S. Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division sharpen combat readiness through a series of squad and platoon live-fire exercises at Fort Drum, New York, June 13, 2026. Throughout the training event, infantry squads and platoons refined tactical proficiency and maneuver techniques in a realistic and demanding environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zachery Jockel)