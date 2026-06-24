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    1-109th IN LFX [Image 5 of 9]

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    1-109th IN LFX

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division sharpen combat readiness through a series of squad and platoon live-fire exercises at Fort Drum, New York, June 9, 2026. Throughout the training event, infantry squads and platoons refined tactical proficiency and maneuver techniques in a realistic and demanding environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zachery Jockel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 02:48
    Photo ID: 9779573
    VIRIN: 260610-Z-A3544-4959
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    1-109th IN executes realistic live-fire training at Fort Drum

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    28th Infantry Division
    readiness
    109th Infantry Regiment
    Fort Drum
    Pennsylvania National Guard

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