1-109th IN LFX

U.S. Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division sharpen combat readiness through a series of squad and platoon live-fire exercises at Fort Drum, New York, June 11, 2026. Throughout the training event, infantry squads and platoons refined tactical proficiency and maneuver techniques in a realistic and demanding environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zachery Jockel)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 02:48
|Photo ID:
|9779574
|VIRIN:
|260610-Z-A3544-4529
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|2.64 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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1-109th IN executes realistic live-fire training at Fort Drum
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