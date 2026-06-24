51st SFS welcomes new commander

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Shane Watts, incoming 51st Security Forces Squadron commander, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 26, 2026. The ceremony recognized the official transition of leadership within the 51st Security Forces Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Cusmano)