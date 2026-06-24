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    51st SFS welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 4]

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    51st SFS welcomes new commander

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.25.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Megan Cusmano 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Shane Watts, right, incoming 51st Security Forces Squadron commander, accepts the guidon from Col. Jeff Elliott, 51st Mission Support Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 26, 2026. The 51st SFS is the largest Security Forces unit in the Pacific Air Forces, defending and guarding more than $18 billion dollars in Protection level 1 through 4 resources and over 13,000 personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Cusmano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 01:16
    Photo ID: 9779516
    VIRIN: 260626-F-QO031-1031
    Resolution: 2563x1442
    Size: 577.96 KB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 51st SFS welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Megan Cusmano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Osan AB, 51st FW, 51st SFS, Change of Command Ceremon

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