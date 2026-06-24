51st SFS welcomes new commander

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Shane Watts, right, incoming 51st Security Forces Squadron commander, accepts the guidon from Col. Jeff Elliott, 51st Mission Support Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 26, 2026. The 51st SFS is the largest Security Forces unit in the Pacific Air Forces, defending and guarding more than $18 billion dollars in Protection level 1 through 4 resources and over 13,000 personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Cusmano)