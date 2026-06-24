51st SFS welcomes new commander

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Daniel Evans, outgoing 51st Security Forces Squadron commander, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 26, 2026. The ceremony honored Evan’s service and leadership as he relinquished command of the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Cusmano)