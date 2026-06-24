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    Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia Marines meet with 3rd Marine Brigade [Image 6 of 13]

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    Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia Marines meet with 3rd Marine Brigade

    CAMP RODOLFO, PHILIPPINES

    06.23.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, meet with Philippine marines with the Philippine Marine Corps 3rd Marine Brigade during a key leader engagement with as part of KAMANDAG 10 on Camp Rodolfo, Philippines, June 25, 2026. KD10 is a multi-domain, joint, and combined exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and United States military focused on enhancing maritime security, interoperability, contested logistics, and combined readiness throughout the Philippine archipelago. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.28.2026 22:54
    Photo ID: 9779377
    VIRIN: 260625-M-CQ925-1115
    Resolution: 6720x3780
    Size: 9.08 MB
    Location: CAMP RODOLFO, PH
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia Marines meet with 3rd Marine Brigade [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Ryan Ramsammy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia Marines meet with 3rd Marine Brigade
    Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia Marines meet with 3rd Marine Brigade
    Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia Marines meet with 3rd Marine Brigade
    Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia Marines meet with 3rd Marine Brigade
    Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia Marines meet with 3rd Marine Brigade
    Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia Marines meet with 3rd Marine Brigade
    Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia Marines meet with 3rd Marine Brigade
    Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia Marines meet with 3rd Marine Brigade
    Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia Marines meet with 3rd Marine Brigade
    Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia Marines meet with 3rd Marine Brigade
    Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia Marines meet with 3rd Marine Brigade
    Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia Marines meet with 3rd Marine Brigade
    Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia Marines meet with 3rd Marine Brigade

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    TAGS

    IMEF
    USMCNews
    MRF-SEA
    KD10
    3rd MBDE

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