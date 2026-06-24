Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia Marines meet with 3rd Marine Brigade

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U.S. Marine Corps Col. Robert S. Bunn, commanding officer of Marine Rotational Force – Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, receives a welcome lei during a key leader engagement with the Philippine Marine Corps 3rd Marine Brigade as part of KAMANDAG 10 on Camp Rodolfo, Philippines, June 25, 2026. KD10 is a multi-domain, joint, and combined exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and United States military focused on enhancing maritime security, interoperability, contested logistics, and combined readiness throughout the Philippine archipelago. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)