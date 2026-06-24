Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia Marines meet with 3rd Marine Brigade

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Philippine Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Wilfredo B. Manalang Jr., left, commanding general, 3rd Marine Brigade, Philippine Marine Corps, shows U.S. Marine Corps Col. Robert S. Bunn, commanding officer of Marine Rotational Force – Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, the history of the Philippine Marine Corps 3rd Marine Brigade during a key leader engagement with as part of KAMANDAG 10 on Camp Rodolfo, Philippines, June 25, 2026. KD10 is a multi-domain, joint, and combined exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and United States military focused on enhancing maritime security, interoperability, contested logistics, and combined readiness throughout the Philippine archipelago. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)