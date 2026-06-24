3rd Regiment, Advanced Camp - Gas Chamber

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Cadets assigned to 3rd Regiment, Advanced Camp, put on their gas masks before going into the gas chamber for the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) training exercise on Fort Knox, Ky., June 26, 2026, for Cadet Summer Training (CST). The gas chamber is intended to increase the cadets’ confidence in their equipment during a potential CBRN attack. | Photo by Jayden Vaughn, Ball State University, CST Public Affairs Office