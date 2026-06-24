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    3rd Regiment, Advanced Camp - Gas Chamber [Image 5 of 6]

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    3rd Regiment, Advanced Camp - Gas Chamber

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Photo by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    A cadet assigned to 3rd Regiment, Advanced Camp, puts on his gas mask for the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) training exercise on Fort Knox, Ky., June 26, 2026, for Cadet Summer Training (CST). The gas chamber is intended to increase the cadets’ confidence in their equipment during a potential CBRN attack. | Photo by Jayden Vaughn, Ball State University, CST Public Affairs Office

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.28.2026 15:45
    Photo ID: 9778793
    VIRIN: 260626-O-MN346-8280
    Resolution: 4563x3042
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 3rd Regiment, Advanced Camp - Gas Chamber [Image 6 of 6], by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    3rd Regiment, Advanced Camp - Gas Chamber
    3rd Regiment, Advanced Camp - Gas Chamber
    3rd Regiment, Advanced Camp - Gas Chamber
    3rd Regiment, Advanced Camp - Gas Chamber
    3rd Regiment, Advanced Camp - Gas Chamber
    3rd Regiment, Advanced Camp - Gas Chamber

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    U.S. Army Cadet Command
    USMA
    Army ROTC
    USACC
    Cadet Summer Training

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