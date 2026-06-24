3rd Regiment, Advanced Camp - Gas Chamber

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A cadre member delivers a safety brief to cadets assigned 3rd Regiment, Advanced Camp, for their Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) training exercise on Fort Knox, Ky., June 26, 2026, for Cadet Summer Training (CST). The gas chamber is intended to increase the cadets’ confidence in their equipment during a potential CBRN attack. | Photo by Jayden Vaughn, Ball State University, CST Public Affairs Office