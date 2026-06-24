Ketterer promoted to colonel

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Col. Randall Hood, right, deputy commander of the 123rd Airlift Wing, speaks at the promotion ceremony for Col. Col. Josh Ketterer, left, commander of the 123rd Operations Group, at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., June 27, 2026. Ketterer is a C-130J Super Hercules pilot. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)