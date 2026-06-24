Ketterer promoted to colonel

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Col. Josh Ketterer, commander of the 123rd Operations Group, speaks to the audience during a ceremony promoting him to the rank of colonel at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., June 27, 2026. Ketterer is a C-130J Super Hercules pilot. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)