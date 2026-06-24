(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Ketterer promoted to colonel [Image 4 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ketterer promoted to colonel

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Dale Greer 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Col. Josh Ketterer, commander of the 123rd Operations Group, speaks to friends, family and fellow Airmen during his promotion ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., June 27, 2026. Ketterer is a C-130J Super Hercules pilot. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.28.2026 09:03
    Photo ID: 9778423
    VIRIN: 260626-Z-VT419-1313
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ketterer promoted to colonel [Image 10 of 10], by Dale Greer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ketterer promoted to colonel
    Ketterer promoted to colonel
    Ketterer promoted to colonel
    Ketterer promoted to colonel
    Ketterer promoted to colonel
    Ketterer promoted to colonel
    Ketterer promoted to colonel
    Ketterer promoted to colonel
    Ketterer promoted to colonel
    Ketterer promoted to colonel

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    123rd Operations Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery