Ketterer promoted to colonel

Col. Josh Ketterer, commander of the 123rd Operations Group, speaks to friends, family and fellow Airmen during his promotion ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., June 27, 2026. Ketterer is a C-130J Super Hercules pilot. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2026 09:03
|Photo ID:
|9778423
|VIRIN:
|260626-Z-VT419-1313
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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