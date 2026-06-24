Royal Air Force Flt Lt Dustin Wales, a member of the Royal Air Force aerobatic team, The Red Arrows, signs an autograph at the Martin State Airport open house, June 27, 2026, during SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jonas Kott)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2026 20:47
|Photo ID:
|9778019
|VIRIN:
|260627-N-IH546-1194
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|5.64 MB
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Martin State Airport Open House with the Royal Air Force Red Arrows [Image 6 of 6], by SA Jonas Kott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.