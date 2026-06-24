Martin State Airport Open House with the Royal Air Force Red Arrows

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Royal Air Force Flt Lt Dustin Wales, a member of the Royal Air Force aerobatic team, The Red Arrows, signs an autograph at the Martin State Airport open house, June 27, 2026, during SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jonas Kott)