Martin State Airport Open House with the Royal Air Force Red Arrows

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Visitors at the Martin State Airport open house watch the Royal Air Force aerobatic team, The Red Arrows, take flight during SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore, June 27, 2026. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jonas Kott)