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U.S. Army Spc. Michael Yingst, assigned to Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment of the Maryland National Guard, helps a child out of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter at the Martin State Airport open house, June 27, 2026, during SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jonas Kott)