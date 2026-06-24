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    Martin State Airport Open House [Image 1 of 6]

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    Martin State Airport Open House

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Jonas Kott 

    Naval District Washington

    U.S. Army Spc. Michael Yingst, assigned to Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment of the Maryland National Guard, helps a child out of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter at the Martin State Airport open house, June 27, 2026, during SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jonas Kott)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.27.2026 20:47
    Photo ID: 9778015
    VIRIN: 260627-N-IH546-1042
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 4.79 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Martin State Airport Open House [Image 6 of 6], by SA Jonas Kott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Martin State Airport Open House
    Martin State Airport Open House with the Royal Air Force Red Arrows
    Martin State Airport Open House with the Royal Air Force Red Arrows
    Martin State Airport Open House with the Royal Air Force Red Arrows
    Martin State Airport Open House with the Royal Air Force Red Arrows
    Martin State Airport Open House with the Royal Air Force Red Arrows

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    Martin State Airport
    250th Anniversary
    America250
    Freedom250
    SAIL250
    Sail250Maryland

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