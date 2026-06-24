Seneca Chief returns to the Black Rock Lock

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The Erie Canal Boat Seneca Chief, a full-size replica packet boat, along with the Tug C.L. Churchill and tender boats, transit the Black Rock Lock in Buffalo, New York, June 27, 2026. Operated and maintained by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, the lock provide safe passage for vessels to travel between Buffalo Harbor and Tonawanda Harbor around the reefs, rapids and fast currents that exist in the upstream portion of the Niagara River, and – in combination with the New York Erie Canal – provides an inland water route between Lake Erie and the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)