Seneca Chief returns to the Black Rock Lock

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U.S. Army Lt. Col. Aaron Anderson, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District, hands out water safety products to crew aboard the Tug C.L. Churchill as it assists the Erie Canal Boat Seneca Chief, a full-size replica packet boat, through the Black Rock Lock in Buffalo, New York, June 27, 2026. Operated and maintained by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, the lock provide safe passage for vessels to travel between Buffalo Harbor and Tonawanda Harbor around the reefs, rapids and fast currents that exist in the upstream portion of the Niagara River, and – in combination with the New York Erie Canal – provides an inland water route between Lake Erie and the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)