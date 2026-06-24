The Erie Canal Boat Seneca Chief, a full-size replica packet boat, along with the Tug C.L. Churchill and tender boats, transit the Black Rock Lock in Buffalo, New York, June 27, 2026. Operated and maintained by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, the lock provide safe passage for vessels to travel between Buffalo Harbor and Tonawanda Harbor around the reefs, rapids and fast currents that exist in the upstream portion of the Niagara River, and – in combination with the New York Erie Canal – provides an inland water route between Lake Erie and the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2026 18:26
|Photo ID:
|9777895
|VIRIN:
|260627-A-HB296-1101
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|10.83 MB
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Seneca Chief returns to the Black Rock Lock [Image 7 of 7], by MAJ Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.