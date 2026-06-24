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    Seneca Chief returns to the Black Rock Lock [Image 1 of 7]

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    Seneca Chief returns to the Black Rock Lock

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2026

    Photo by Maj. Avery Schneider 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The Erie Canal Boat Seneca Chief, a full-size replica packet boat, along with the Tug C.L. Churchill and tender boats, transit the Black Rock Lock in Buffalo, New York, June 27, 2026. Operated and maintained by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, the lock provide safe passage for vessels to travel between Buffalo Harbor and Tonawanda Harbor around the reefs, rapids and fast currents that exist in the upstream portion of the Niagara River, and – in combination with the New York Erie Canal – provides an inland water route between Lake Erie and the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.27.2026 18:26
    Photo ID: 9777895
    VIRIN: 260627-A-HB296-1101
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 10.83 MB
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Seneca Chief returns to the Black Rock Lock [Image 7 of 7], by MAJ Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Seneca Chief returns to the Black Rock Lock
    Seneca Chief returns to the Black Rock Lock
    Seneca Chief returns to the Black Rock Lock
    Seneca Chief returns to the Black Rock Lock
    Seneca Chief returns to the Black Rock Lock
    Seneca Chief returns to the Black Rock Lock
    Seneca Chief returns to the Black Rock Lock

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    TAGS

    Buffalo District
    Black Rock Lock
    Great Lakes Navigation System
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Seneca Chief

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