Date Taken: 06.26.2026 Date Posted: 06.27.2026 18:24 Photo ID: 9777897 VIRIN: 260626-A-WU359-1135 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 7.7 MB Location: VERACRUZ, PA

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This work, First Relief Flight Departs Panama for Venezuela [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Oshon Trowbridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.