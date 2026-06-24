Members of the Panamanian security institutions begin boarding a helicopter in Veracruz, Panama, June 26, 2026. Panama is providing humanitarian aid to support Venezuelan communities affected by earthquakes. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2026 18:24
|Photo ID:
|9777894
|VIRIN:
|260626-A-WU359-1105
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.87 MB
|Location:
|VERACRUZ, PA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First Relief Flight Departs Panama for Venezuela [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Oshon Trowbridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.