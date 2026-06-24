A member of Servicio Nacional de Fronteras stands with his dog in Veracruz, Panama, June 26, 2026. Panama is providing humanitarian aid to support Venezuelan communities affected by earthquakes. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2026 18:24
|Photo ID:
|9777892
|VIRIN:
|260626-A-WU359-1093
|Resolution:
|6715x4477
|Size:
|8.43 MB
|Location:
|VERACRUZ, PA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First Relief Flight Departs Panama for Venezuela [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Oshon Trowbridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.