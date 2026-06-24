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    Volunteer Donation Drive for Venezuela [Image 6 of 7]

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    Volunteer Donation Drive for Venezuela

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    Members of Policía Nacional de Panamá load boxes of supplies to be delivered to Venezuela in Panama City, Panama June 26, 2026. Panamanian communities are coordinating efforts to provide supplies and aid to Venezuelans who were affected by the severe earthquakes. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.27.2026 17:13
    Photo ID: 9777863
    VIRIN: 260626-A-WU359-2139
    Resolution: 6522x4348
    Size: 6.09 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Volunteer Donation Drive for Venezuela [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Oshon Trowbridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Volunteer Donation Drive for Venezuela
    Volunteer Donation Drive for Venezuela
    Volunteer Donation Drive for Venezuela
    Volunteer Donation Drive for Venezuela
    Volunteer Donation Drive for Venezuela
    Volunteer Donation Drive for Venezuela
    Volunteer Donation Drive for Venezuela

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    SOUTHCOM
    PNP
    Panama
    JSCG-P
    VENearthquake

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