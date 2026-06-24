Volunteer Donation Drive for Venezuela

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Members of Policía Nacional de Panamá load boxes of supplies to be delivered to Venezuela in Panama City, Panama June 26, 2026. Panamanian communities are coordinating efforts to provide supplies and aid to Venezuelans who were affected by the severe earthquakes. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge)