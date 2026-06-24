A woman donates candy to a box to send out to Venezuela to assist in disaster relief effort in Panama City, Panama, June 26, 2026. Panamanian communities are coordinating efforts to provide supplies and aid to Venezuelans who were affected by the severe earthquakes. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2026 17:13
|Photo ID:
|9777858
|VIRIN:
|260626-A-WU359-2054
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|9.58 MB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Volunteer Donation Drive for Venezuela [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Oshon Trowbridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.