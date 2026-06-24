Volunteer Donation Drive for Venezuela

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A woman donates candy to a box to send out to Venezuela to assist in disaster relief effort in Panama City, Panama, June 26, 2026. Panamanian communities are coordinating efforts to provide supplies and aid to Venezuelans who were affected by the severe earthquakes. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge)