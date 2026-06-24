Volunteer Donation Drive for Venezuela

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Panamanian civilians donate items to support Venezuelans who have been affected by earthquakes in Panama City, Panama, June 26, 2026. Panamanian communities are coordinating efforts to provide supplies and aid to Venezuelans who were affected by the severe earthquakes. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge)