Exercise Arctic Ledger Prepares Financial Airmen wih Inaugural Training

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U.S Air Force Capt. Miguel Saldana, commander and comptroller, 144th Comptroller Flight, California Air National Guard, conducts an open ranks inspection during Exercise Arctic Ledger at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 13, 2026. Arctic Ledger is a multi-state exercise that challenged Airmen to strengthen their understanding of financial processes while preparing them to operate alongside partner units in contested environments. By investing in this essential training, participating units improved their readiness and ability to provide reliable financial support during future exercise, deployments, and real-world missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Carton)