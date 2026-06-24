Exercise Arctic Ledger Prepares Financial Airmen with Inaugural Training

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A U.S. Airman from the 125th Comptroller Flight, Florida Air National Guard, checks her equipment during Exercise Arctic Ledger at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 11, 2026. Arctic Ledger is a multi-state exercise that challenged Airmen to strengthen their understanding of financial processes while preparing them to operate alongside partner units in contested environments. By investing in this essential training, participating units improved their readiness and ability to provide reliable financial support during future exercise, deployments, and real-world missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Carton)