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    Exercise Arctic Ledger Prepares Financial Airmen with Inaugural Training [Image 10 of 18]

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    Exercise Arctic Ledger Prepares Financial Airmen with Inaugural Training

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Carton 

    125th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen from the 125th Comptroller Flight, Florida Air National Guard, participate in a simulated chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear attack during Exercise Arctic Ledger at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 11, 2026. Arctic Ledger is a multi-state exercise that challenged Airmen to strengthen their understanding of financial processes while preparing them to operate alongside partner units in contested environments. By investing in this essential training, participating units improved their readiness and ability to provide reliable financial support during future exercise, deployments, and real-world missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Carton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.27.2026 13:57
    Photo ID: 9777603
    VIRIN: 260611-Z-MF695-1073
    Resolution: 7516x4887
    Size: 4.76 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Exercise Arctic Ledger Prepares Financial Airmen with Inaugural Training [Image 18 of 18], by A1C Ian Carton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Exercise Arctic Ledger Prepares Financial Airmen with Inaugural Training
    Exercise Arctic Ledger Prepares Financial Airmen with Inaugural Training
    Exercise Arctic Ledger Prepares Financial Airmen with Inaugural Training
    Exercise Arctic Ledger Prepares Financial Airmen with Inaugural Training
    Exercise Arctic Ledger Prepares Financial Airmen with Inaugural Training
    Exercise Arctic Ledger Prepares Financial Airmen with Inaugural Training
    Exercise Arctic Ledger Prepares Financial Airmen with Inaugural Training
    Exercise Arctic Ledger Prepares Financial Airmen with Inaugural Training
    Exercise Arctic Ledger Prepares Financial Airmen with Inaugural Training
    Exercise Arctic Ledger Prepares Financial Airmen with Inaugural Training
    Exercise Arctic Ledger Prepares Financial Airmen with Inaugural Training
    Exercise Arctic Ledger Prepares Financial Airmen with Inaugural Training
    Exercise Arctic Ledger Prepares Financial Airmen with Inaugural Training
    Exercise Arctic Ledger Prepares Financial Airmen with Inaugural Training
    Exercise Arctic Ledger Prepares Financial Airmen wih Inaugural Training
    Exercise Arctic Ledger Prepares Financial Airmen wih Inaugural Training
    Exercise Arctic Ledger Prepares Financial Airmen wih Inaugural Training
    Exercise Arctic Ledger Prepares Financial Airmen wih Inaugural Training

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    TAGS

    CBRN
    125 FW
    National Guard
    Air Force
    Air National Guard
    ArcticLedger26

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