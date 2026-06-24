Sailors, Marines Volunteer at Maryland Food Bank During SAIL250 Maryland

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Sailors, Marines and Maryland Food Bank volunteers pose for a group photo following a community relations event at the Maryland Food Bank in Halethorpe, Maryland, June 27, 2026. Approximately 35 Sailors and Marines participating in SAIL250 Maryland sorted approximately 17,000 pounds of donated food and boxed approximately 13,600 pounds of food for distribution to community partners across Maryland. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation's 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations and public events throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart II)