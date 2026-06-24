Service Members Package Approximately 13,600 Meals During Maryland Food Bank Volunteer Event

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Theoplis Stewart II | Midshipman 3rd Class Cesar Lopez, left, from Las Vegas, and Midshipman 3rd Class Claudia Maron, from Madison, Mississippi, sort donated food at the Maryland Food Bank in Halethorpe, Maryland, June 27, 2026. Approximately 35 Sailors and Marines participating in SAIL250 Maryland sorted approximately 17,000 pounds of donated food and boxed approximately 13,600 pounds of food for distribution to community partners across Maryland. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation's 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations and public events throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart II) see less | View Image Page

HALETHORPE, Md. (June 27, 2026) — Sailors and Marines participating in SAIL250 Maryland stepped away from the waterfront and into the warehouse June 27, volunteering alongside the Maryland Food Bank to help provide food for families throughout the region.

Approximately 35 Sailors and Marines worked alongside Maryland Food Bank staff and volunteers at the organization's Volunteer Center, where they sorted approximately 17,000 pounds of donated food and boxed approximately 13,600 pounds for distribution through local food pantries, soup kitchens and schools. The service members exceeded expectations.

"For today alone, the service members have already packed about 8,000 pounds," Taylor said during the volunteer event. "My guess is you'll end up around 12,000 pounds of food. We equate one pound of food to one meal, so you're going to provide roughly 12,000 meals."

The Maryland Food Bank relies on donations from local businesses and community partners before distributing food at no cost through a statewide network serving individuals and families facing food insecurity.

Maryland Food Bank Operations Manager Steve Taylor said the military volunteers brought enthusiasm and efficiency to the warehouse.

"I will tell you, the Marines and the Navy are the fastest-moving volunteers," Taylor said. "We can't keep up with them."

Taylor said seeing service members dedicate part of their weekend to helping others left a lasting impression. "They are the future, and I think our future is in pretty good hands if this group is any indication," Taylor said. "They're a great bunch of people."

For Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Sherman Jenkins, assigned to USS Marinette (LCS 25), volunteering during Fleet Week provided an opportunity to strengthen relationships with the communities the sea services serve.

"Working here at the food bank is important because it's always good to give back to those who are less fortunate or those who are just trying to make a way," Jenkins said. "It's really important to get involved and always find a way to give back. Find a way to do a good deed every day."

Jenkins, who has participated in previous Fleet Weeks, said community outreach helps the public better understand military service beyond recruiting advertisements and popular culture.

"It's always nice getting out into the community and giving people kind of a bird's-eye view of who we are and what we do," Jenkins said. "You have people out here actually doing good and trying to make a positive influence."

He said Fleet Week events also inspire future generations by giving young people the opportunity to interact with service members.

"For all you know, one of those kids could become the next Master Chief, the next commanding officer, the next admiral or the next pilot defending our country," Jenkins said.

Marine Corps Sgt. David Oliver, assigned to 8th Communication Battalion, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, said volunteering has been one of the highlights of his first visit to Baltimore.

"The experience here has been really awesome," Oliver said. "With the music and everything, it's really motivating. It gets me competitive. I want to see how many boxes I can fill so we can help as many families as possible."

Oliver said serving at the food bank reminded him of volunteering through a youth mentorship program before joining the Marine Corps and reinforced the importance of giving back to local communities.

Community relations projects conducted throughout SAIL250 Maryland provided opportunities for Sailors and Marines to engage with residents while supporting organizations across the Baltimore area, reinforcing the longstanding partnership between the sea services and the communities they serve.