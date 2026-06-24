(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Sailors, Marines Volunteer at Maryland Food Bank During SAIL250 Maryland [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sailors, Marines Volunteer at Maryland Food Bank During SAIL250 Maryland

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Theoplis Stewart II 

    Naval District Washington

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jacob Bennett, from Benton, Wisconsin, assigned to 2nd Maintenance Battalion, sorts donated food at the Maryland Food Bank in Halethorpe, Maryland, June 27, 2026. Approximately 35 Sailors and Marines participating in SAIL250 Maryland sorted approximately 17,000 pounds of donated food and boxed approximately 13,600 pounds of food for distribution to community partners across Maryland. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation's 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations and public events throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart II)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.27.2026 14:08
    Photo ID: 9777599
    VIRIN: 260627-N-UP745-1032
    Resolution: 3701x5552
    Size: 5.11 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
    Hometown: BENTON, WISCONSIN, US
    Hometown: DALLAS, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: DESTIN, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US
    Hometown: MADISON, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors, Marines Volunteer at Maryland Food Bank During SAIL250 Maryland [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Theoplis Stewart II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors, Marines Volunteer at Maryland Food Bank During SAIL250 Maryland
    Sailors, Marines Volunteer at Maryland Food Bank During SAIL250 Maryland
    Sailors, Marines Volunteer at Maryland Food Bank During SAIL250 Maryland
    Sailors, Marines Volunteer at Maryland Food Bank During SAIL250 Maryland
    Sailors, Marines Volunteer at Maryland Food Bank During SAIL250 Maryland
    Sailors, Marines Volunteer at Maryland Food Bank During SAIL250 Maryland
    Sailors, Marines Volunteer at Maryland Food Bank During SAIL250 Maryland

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Service Members Package Approximately 13,600 Meals During Maryland Food Bank Volunteer Event

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Food Bank
    COMREL
    volunteer
    Freedom 250
    Sail 250
    SAIL250Maryland

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery