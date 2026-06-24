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    Honoring one of their own: Garrison Wiesbaden dedicates Fitness Center to MSG Michael B. Riley [Image 11 of 11]

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    Honoring one of their own: Garrison Wiesbaden dedicates Fitness Center to MSG Michael B. Riley

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Christopher Serbent 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    An officer with Polizei Westhessen participates in the annual Micheal B. Riley Hero Day workout event at Lucius D. Clay Kaserne, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbden, Germany, June 27, 2026.

    The event honors fallen U.S. Army Green Beret Michael Riley, who had longstanding ties to the Wiesbaden community and was killed during combat operations in Afghanistan June 25, 2019.

    This year’s workout was held in conjunction with a ceremony dedicating the USAG Wiesbaden Clay Kaserne fitness center to Riley, and during the garrison’s America 250 Independence Week.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.27.2026 09:43
    Photo ID: 9777390
    VIRIN: 260627-O-UF653-8706
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.63 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Honoring one of their own: Garrison Wiesbaden dedicates Fitness Center to MSG Michael B. Riley [Image 11 of 11], by Christopher Serbent, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Honoring one of their own: Garrison Wiesbaden dedicates Fitness Center to MSG Michael B. Riley
    Honoring one of their own: Garrison Wiesbaden dedicates Fitness Center to MSG Michael B. Riley
    Honoring one of their own: Garrison Wiesbaden dedicates Fitness Center to MSG Michael B. Riley
    Honoring one of their own: Garrison Wiesbaden dedicates Fitness Center to MSG Michael B. Riley
    Honoring one of their own: Garrison Wiesbaden dedicates Fitness Center to MSG Michael B. Riley
    Honoring one of their own: Garrison Wiesbaden dedicates Fitness Center to MSG Michael B. Riley
    Honoring one of their own: Garrison Wiesbaden dedicates Fitness Center to MSG Michael B. Riley
    Honoring one of their own: Garrison Wiesbaden dedicates Fitness Center to MSG Michael B. Riley
    Honoring one of their own: Garrison Wiesbaden dedicates Fitness Center to MSG Michael B. Riley
    Honoring one of their own: Garrison Wiesbaden dedicates Fitness Center to MSG Michael B. Riley
    Honoring one of their own: Garrison Wiesbaden dedicates Fitness Center to MSG Michael B. Riley

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    Honoring one of their own: Garrison Wiesbaden dedicates Fitness Center to MSG Michael B. Riley

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    Wiesbaden
    StrongerTogether
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