Honoring one of their own: Garrison Wiesbaden dedicates Fitness Center to MSG Michael B. Riley

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An officer with Polizei Westhessen participates in the annual Micheal B. Riley Hero Day workout event at Lucius D. Clay Kaserne, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbden, Germany, June 27, 2026.



The event honors fallen U.S. Army Green Beret Michael Riley, who had longstanding ties to the Wiesbaden community and was killed during combat operations in Afghanistan June 25, 2019.



This year’s workout was held in conjunction with a ceremony dedicating the USAG Wiesbaden Clay Kaserne fitness center to Riley, and during the garrison’s America 250 Independence Week.