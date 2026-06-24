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    Honoring one of their own: Garrison Wiesbaden dedicates Fitness Center to MSG Michael B. Riley [Image 3 of 11]

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    Honoring one of their own: Garrison Wiesbaden dedicates Fitness Center to MSG Michael B. Riley

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Travis Thurston 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    Leaders of U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden unveil a sign dedicating the fitness center to Master Sgt. Micheal B. Riley during a ceremony at Lucius D. Clay Kaserne, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbden, Germany, June 27, 2026. They are joined by Riley’s mother Andrea, and members of his former unit.

    The event honors fallen U.S. Army Green Beret Michael Riley, who had longstanding ties to the Wiesbaden community and was killed during combat operations in Afghanistan June 25, 2019.

    The renaming ceremony was followed by a Micheal B. Riley Hero Day workout that is held at USAG Wiesbaden every year. Both events were held as part of the garrison’s America 250 Independence Week.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.27.2026 09:43
    Photo ID: 9777379
    VIRIN: 260626-O-TR184-9187
    Resolution: 5995x3997
    Size: 3.86 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Honoring one of their own: Garrison Wiesbaden dedicates Fitness Center to MSG Michael B. Riley [Image 11 of 11], by Travis Thurston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Honoring one of their own: Garrison Wiesbaden dedicates Fitness Center to MSG Michael B. Riley
    Honoring one of their own: Garrison Wiesbaden dedicates Fitness Center to MSG Michael B. Riley
    Honoring one of their own: Garrison Wiesbaden dedicates Fitness Center to MSG Michael B. Riley
    Honoring one of their own: Garrison Wiesbaden dedicates Fitness Center to MSG Michael B. Riley
    Honoring one of their own: Garrison Wiesbaden dedicates Fitness Center to MSG Michael B. Riley
    Honoring one of their own: Garrison Wiesbaden dedicates Fitness Center to MSG Michael B. Riley
    Honoring one of their own: Garrison Wiesbaden dedicates Fitness Center to MSG Michael B. Riley
    Honoring one of their own: Garrison Wiesbaden dedicates Fitness Center to MSG Michael B. Riley
    Honoring one of their own: Garrison Wiesbaden dedicates Fitness Center to MSG Michael B. Riley
    Honoring one of their own: Garrison Wiesbaden dedicates Fitness Center to MSG Michael B. Riley
    Honoring one of their own: Garrison Wiesbaden dedicates Fitness Center to MSG Michael B. Riley

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    Honoring one of their own: Garrison Wiesbaden dedicates Fitness Center to MSG Michael B. Riley

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    Wiesbaden
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