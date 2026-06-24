Honoring one of their own: Garrison Wiesbaden dedicates Fitness Center to MSG Michael B. Riley

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Leaders of U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden unveil a sign dedicating the fitness center to Master Sgt. Micheal B. Riley during a ceremony at Lucius D. Clay Kaserne, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbden, Germany, June 27, 2026. They are joined by Riley’s mother Andrea, and members of his former unit.



The event honors fallen U.S. Army Green Beret Michael Riley, who had longstanding ties to the Wiesbaden community and was killed during combat operations in Afghanistan June 25, 2019.



The renaming ceremony was followed by a Micheal B. Riley Hero Day workout that is held at USAG Wiesbaden every year. Both events were held as part of the garrison’s America 250 Independence Week.