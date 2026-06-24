Date Taken: 06.26.2026 Date Posted: 06.27.2026 09:44 Photo ID: 9777375 VIRIN: 260627-O-TR184-3001 Resolution: 1006x1600 Size: 417.92 KB Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE

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This work, Honoring one of their own: Garrison Wiesbaden dedicates Fitness Center to MSG Michael B. Riley [Image 11 of 11], by Natalie Simmel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.