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    Honoring one of their own: Garrison Wiesbaden dedicates Fitness Center to MSG Michael B. Riley [Image 7 of 11]

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    Honoring one of their own: Garrison Wiesbaden dedicates Fitness Center to MSG Michael B. Riley

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Natalie Simmel 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    An undated photo of Master Sergeant Micheal "Mike Nice" Riley, a U.S. Army Green Beret who made the ultimate sacrifice in Afghanistan in 2019. (Photo courtesy of the Riley family and friends)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.27.2026 09:44
    Photo ID: 9777375
    VIRIN: 260627-O-TR184-3001
    Resolution: 1006x1600
    Size: 417.92 KB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Honoring one of their own: Garrison Wiesbaden dedicates Fitness Center to MSG Michael B. Riley [Image 11 of 11], by Natalie Simmel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Honoring one of their own: Garrison Wiesbaden dedicates Fitness Center to MSG Michael B. Riley
    Honoring one of their own: Garrison Wiesbaden dedicates Fitness Center to MSG Michael B. Riley
    Honoring one of their own: Garrison Wiesbaden dedicates Fitness Center to MSG Michael B. Riley
    Honoring one of their own: Garrison Wiesbaden dedicates Fitness Center to MSG Michael B. Riley
    Honoring one of their own: Garrison Wiesbaden dedicates Fitness Center to MSG Michael B. Riley
    Honoring one of their own: Garrison Wiesbaden dedicates Fitness Center to MSG Michael B. Riley
    Honoring one of their own: Garrison Wiesbaden dedicates Fitness Center to MSG Michael B. Riley
    Honoring one of their own: Garrison Wiesbaden dedicates Fitness Center to MSG Michael B. Riley
    Honoring one of their own: Garrison Wiesbaden dedicates Fitness Center to MSG Michael B. Riley
    Honoring one of their own: Garrison Wiesbaden dedicates Fitness Center to MSG Michael B. Riley
    Honoring one of their own: Garrison Wiesbaden dedicates Fitness Center to MSG Michael B. Riley

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    Honoring one of their own: Garrison Wiesbaden dedicates Fitness Center to MSG Michael B. Riley

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