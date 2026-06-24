An undated photo of Master Sergeant Micheal "Mike Nice" Riley, a U.S. Army Green Beret who made the ultimate sacrifice in Afghanistan in 2019. (Photo courtesy of the Riley family and friends)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2026 09:44
|Photo ID:
|9777375
|VIRIN:
|260627-O-TR184-3001
|Resolution:
|1006x1600
|Size:
|417.92 KB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honoring one of their own: Garrison Wiesbaden dedicates Fitness Center to MSG Michael B. Riley [Image 11 of 11], by Natalie Simmel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Honoring one of their own: Garrison Wiesbaden dedicates Fitness Center to MSG Michael B. Riley
No keywords found.