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    1-228th Aviation Regiment and 612th Air Base Squadron, arrive in Panama City, Panama, in preparation to render aid to Venezuela [Image 8 of 8]

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    1-228th Aviation Regiment and 612th Air Base Squadron, arrive in Panama City, Panama, in preparation to render aid to Venezuela

    PANAMA

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    A U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer, assigned to the 1-228th Aviation Regiment, works on his laptop after arriving in Panama City, Panama, June 26, 2026. This deployment supports US and partner efforts to provide earthquake relief in Venezuela. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.27.2026 01:02
    Photo ID: 9777130
    VIRIN: 260626-A-LY455-1053
    Resolution: 6036x4024
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 1-228th Aviation Regiment and 612th Air Base Squadron, arrive in Panama City, Panama, in preparation to render aid to Venezuela [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Carolyn Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    1-228th Aviation Regiment and 612th Air Base Squadron, arrive in Panama City, Panama, in preparation to render aid to Venezuela
    1-228th Aviation Regiment and 612th Air Base Squadron, arrive in Panama City, Panama, in preparation to render aid to Venezuela
    1-228th Aviation Regiment and 612th Air Base Squadron, arrive in Panama City, Panama, in preparation to render aid to Venezuela
    1-228th Aviation Regiment and 612th Air Base Squadron, arrive in Panama City, Panama, in preparation to render aid to Venezuela
    1-228th Aviation Regiment and 612th Air Base Squadron, arrive in Panama City, Panama, in preparation to render aid to Venezuela
    1-228th Aviation Regiment and 612th Air Base Squadron, arrive in Panama City, Panama, in preparation to render aid to Venezuela
    1-228th Aviation Regiment and 612th Air Base Squadron, arrive in Panama City, Panama, in preparation to render aid to Venezuela
    1-228th Aviation Regiment and 612th Air Base Squadron, arrive in Panama City, Panama, in preparation to render aid to Venezuela

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