A U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer, assigned to the 1-228th Aviation Regiment, works on his laptop after arriving in Panama City, Panama, June 26, 2026. This deployment supports US and partner efforts to provide earthquake relief in Venezuela. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2026 01:02
|Photo ID:
|9777130
|VIRIN:
|260626-A-LY455-1053
|Resolution:
|6036x4024
|Size:
|2.76 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-228th Aviation Regiment and 612th Air Base Squadron, arrive in Panama City, Panama, in preparation to render aid to Venezuela [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Carolyn Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.