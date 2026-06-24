1-228th Aviation Regiment and 612th Air Base Squadron, arrive in Panama City, Panama, in preparation to render aid to Venezuela

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U.S. Army and Air Force service members, assigned to the 1-228th Aviation Regiment and 612th Air Base Squadron, arrive in Panama City, Panama, in preparation to supply aid to Venezuela on June 26, 2026. This joint humanitarian assistance mission underscores the U.S. military’s commitment to supporting regional partners and providing rapid disaster relief in times of crisis. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)