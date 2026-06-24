1-228th Aviation Regiment and 612th Air Base Squadron, arrive in Panama City, Panama, in preparation to render aid to Venezuela

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U.S. Army and Air Force service members, assigned to the 1-228th Aviation Regiment and 612th Air Base Squadron, arrive in Panama City, Panama, in preparation to supply aid to Venezuela on June 26, 2026. This collaborative relief effort highlights the U.S. military’s ongoing mission to provide immediate aid and reinforce regional solidarity during humanitarian emergencies. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)