U.S. Army and Air Force service members, assigned to the 1-228th Aviation Regiment and 612th Air Base Squadron, arrive in Panama City, Panama, in preparation to supply aid to Venezuela on June 26, 2026. This collaborative relief effort highlights the U.S. military’s ongoing mission to provide immediate aid and reinforce regional solidarity during humanitarian emergencies. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carolyn Dodge)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2026 01:02
|Photo ID:
|9777128
|VIRIN:
|260626-A-LY455-1048
|Resolution:
|5924x3949
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-228th Aviation Regiment and 612th Air Base Squadron, arrive in Panama City, Panama, in preparation to render aid to Venezuela [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Carolyn Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.